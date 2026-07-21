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First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery

First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery

First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery on August 7th from 5-7pm

This retrospective is a sampling of the works of long-time resident, Kathy Morton (1954-2025). This exhibit conveys not only the evolution of time, but also a journey from life in New England to the wilderness of western Alaska and, finally, to the beautiful coastal town of Homer.

Homer Council on the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org