First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery
First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery
First Friday Opening: Kathy Morton, A Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery on August 7th from 5-7pm
This retrospective is a sampling of the works of long-time resident, Kathy Morton (1954-2025). This exhibit conveys not only the evolution of time, but also a journey from life in New England to the wilderness of western Alaska and, finally, to the beautiful coastal town of Homer.
Homer Council on the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org