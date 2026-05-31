First Friday Opening at HCOA: The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood

This First Friday, June 5th from 5-7pm, stop by the HCOA Gallery for the opening of "The Shape of Silence" paintings by Musallam Youngblood.

“This show explores the intersection of surrealism and material presence, where memory becomes tangible and emotion is embedded in oil on canvas. Emerging from a personal journey from the Middle East to Homer, Alaska, the paintings reflect an encounter with a landscape that is not merely seen, but deeply felt." -Musallam

First Friday Opening Reception

June 5th from 5-7pm, artist talk starting at 5:30pm

On Display through June 30th