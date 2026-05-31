First Friday Opening at HCOA: The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood
First Friday Opening at HCOA: The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood
This First Friday, June 5th from 5-7pm, stop by the HCOA Gallery for the opening of "The Shape of Silence" paintings by Musallam Youngblood.
“This show explores the intersection of surrealism and material presence, where memory becomes tangible and emotion is embedded in oil on canvas. Emerging from a personal journey from the Middle East to Homer, Alaska, the paintings reflect an encounter with a landscape that is not merely seen, but deeply felt." -Musallam
First Friday Opening Reception
June 5th from 5-7pm, artist talk starting at 5:30pm
On Display through June 30th
Homer Council on the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org