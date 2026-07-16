Farewell Party for Dr. Brent Adcox

South Peninsula Hospital invites the community to join us in celebrating Dr. Brent Adcox’s 15 years at South Peninsula Orthopedics and wish him farewell before he returns to the Lower 48. The celebration will be at Homer Seaplane Base (1310 Lake Shore Drive) from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 23rd.

Dr. Adcox joined South Peninsula Hospital in the summer of 2011, moving from Texas with his wife, Sommer, and their two children. He received a bachelor of science and a master of science in biology from Texas Tech University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center and his spine fellowship at South Texas Spinal Clinic, where he continued as medical staff for several years. Dr. Adcox joined South Peninsula Hospital as the primary orthopedic surgeon, where he specialized in total joint replacements, orthopedic care, cervical and lumbar spinal disorders, and sports medicine.

Over the years, Dr. Adcox has grown the practice to include Dr. Kurt Mentzer and Dr. Lars Matkin, both board-certified orthopedic surgeons. He has also worked to improve patient care at SPH by incorporating new technologies and practices, such as the use of the Mako surgical robot in 2023 to assist in joint replacement procedures.

During his 15-year tenure, Dr. Adcox cared for thousands of residents of the southern Kenai Peninsula and beyond, performing upwards of 4,000 surgeries and many in-clinic procedures. We wish him well in this next chapter with his family in Texas.