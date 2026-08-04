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Eveline 5k family trail run

Eveline 5k family trail run

First of 3 part no competitive trail run series sponsored by Kachemak Bay Running Club. Free, door prize drawing for all participants. Short children’s loop.

Eveline State Recreation Area
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Running Club
info@kachemakbayrunningclub.org
http://kachemakbayrunningclub.org
Eveline State Recreation Area
Mile 13.8 East End Road to Alpine Meadow Dr. up Alpine Meadow Rd. .3 mile to parking on left
Homer, Alaska 99603