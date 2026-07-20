Erin Cline Author Talk

Join us at the library to hear from renowned scholar and prolific author, Erin Cline who published two books in 2026. The Analects: A Contemporary Translation is a bold, innovative, and inviting translation of one of the most influential texts in human history. The Problem of God: The Challenges of Faith, Religion & Spirituality Today is a fascinating exploration of religious belief as the key to understanding ourselves and other people, societies, and cultures.

Erin Cline is the Paul J. and Chandler M. Tagliabue Distinguished Professor in Interfaith Studies & Dialogue at Georgetown University, where she teaches Chinese philosophy and comparative religion. Raised in Homer, Alaska, she holds a bachelors’ degree in Philosophy from Belmont and her M.A. and PH.D. in Philosophy from Baylor University. She lives near Washington, D.C. with her three children, and enjoys playing and singing bluegrass and traditional Irish music, and visiting Homer in the summers.