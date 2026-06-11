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Electric Fence & Bear Safety Workshop

Electric Fence & Bear Safety Workshop

Free event! Learn how electric fences can keep bears out of your gardens, chicken coops, beehives and more. Plus, learn how to apply for Defenders of Wildlife's electric fence reimbursement program and receive funding for half of your electric fence costs.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Defenders of Wildlife and Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library