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Eastland Trails Public Input

Eastland Trails Public Input

Learn About Multi-Use Trails • Hear Plans for Phase 2 • Provide Public Input

Continue the discussion about Eastland Trails and Phase 2 at the trails committee before the KBSP CAB meeting. These multi-use trails will need particular care and practices to become durable and enjoyable trails for years to come.

Eastland Trails is a community-powered project and public input is needed, especially with ongoing fundraising and grant applications for Phase 2 construction! Please submit all comments to cetrailsak@gmail.com.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (Islands & Ocean)
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay State Park Citizen Advisory Board
(907) 235-7024
jason.okluly@alaska.gov
https://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/misc/kbayadvisoryboard.html
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (Islands & Ocean)
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime