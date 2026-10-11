Eastland Trails Public Input

Learn About Multi-Use Trails • Hear Plans for Phase 2 • Provide Public Input

Continue the discussion about Eastland Trails and Phase 2 at the trails committee before the KBSP CAB meeting. These multi-use trails will need particular care and practices to become durable and enjoyable trails for years to come.

Eastland Trails is a community-powered project and public input is needed, especially with ongoing fundraising and grant applications for Phase 2 construction! Please submit all comments to cetrailsak@gmail.com.