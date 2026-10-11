Eastland Trails Public Input
Eastland Trails Public Input
Learn About Multi-Use Trails • Hear Plans for Phase 2 • Provide Public Input
Continue the discussion about Eastland Trails and Phase 2 at the trails committee before the KBSP CAB meeting. These multi-use trails will need particular care and practices to become durable and enjoyable trails for years to come.
Eastland Trails is a community-powered project and public input is needed, especially with ongoing fundraising and grant applications for Phase 2 construction! Please submit all comments to cetrailsak@gmail.com.
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (Islands & Ocean)
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay State Park Citizen Advisory Board
(907) 235-7024
jason.okluly@alaska.gov
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (Islands & Ocean)