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Drop-In Community Collaboration Workshop - Special Exhibition "Entangled & Ingested"

Drop-In Community Collaboration Workshop - Special Exhibition "Entangled & Ingested"

You are invited to roll up your sleeves and join us anytime between 10am and 2pm to contribute to a life-size portrait of the biggest piece Dr. Owens has created to date, the 80-foot Fin Whale – one of the hundreds of animals harmed by plastic. This unique project allows the community to contribute to a collaborate artwork, fostering a deepening connection to the ocean and its challenges. Everyone who works on the piece will sign the back, creating a lasting record of all who contribute.

Pratt Museum
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Dr. Kat Owens
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett Street
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-8635
http://www.prattmuseum.org