Drop-In Community Collaboration Workshop - Special Exhibition "Entangled & Ingested"

You are invited to roll up your sleeves and join us anytime between 10am and 2pm to contribute to a life-size portrait of the biggest piece Dr. Owens has created to date, the 80-foot Fin Whale – one of the hundreds of animals harmed by plastic. This unique project allows the community to contribute to a collaborate artwork, fostering a deepening connection to the ocean and its challenges. Everyone who works on the piece will sign the back, creating a lasting record of all who contribute.