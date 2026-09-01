Devil's Club Salve Crafting Workshop
Devil's Club Salve Crafting Workshop
Join us to learn more about the ecology and healing properties of this intimidating plant! Learn how to make your own salve that is good for aches and pains!
All ages welcome, all materials provided, no experience necessary!
Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Alaskan Coastal
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
Artist Group Info
mckenna@akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve