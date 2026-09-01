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Devil's Club Salve Crafting Workshop

Devil's Club Salve Crafting Workshop

Join us to learn more about the ecology and healing properties of this intimidating plant! Learn how to make your own salve that is good for aches and pains!

All ages welcome, all materials provided, no experience necessary!

Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Center for Alaskan Coastal
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org

Artist Group Info

mckenna@akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve