Designing and Planting a Perennial Agroecosystem or Food Forest. June 14, 15 & 21

Kachemak Bay Campus presents a three-part, hands-on class on planning and planting perennial agroecosystems, also known as food forests or permaculture gardens. Join master gardener Shawn Jackinsky from 1 to 3 pm, on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 & 14, and again on Sunday, June 21. Learn what a regionally appropriate mixed-species perennial agroecosystem is and how to design one; how to select climate-appropriate crops, as well as propagation methods. Annual plants can be incorporated, but the focus here will be on edible perennial fruits and vegetables. You will gain hands-on experience by planting out perennial portions of the KBC gardens. Each class can stand alone, but they all work together as well. Classes are $20 each. To register or for more information, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.

