"Dementia Live" and Memory Screenings

Experience what it may be like to live with dementia through Dementia Live, an interactive group experience designed to build understanding, empathy, and practical communication skills. Individual memory screening consultations will also be available, offering participants an opportunity to learn more about their memory concerns and connect with helpful resources.

Registration required for a 30-minute slot at the SPH Training Center at 4014 Lake Street, Homer.

Contact Holly Dramis at director@hospiceofhomer.org or (907) 235-6899 to sign up or for more information.