Dementia Care Skills

This workshop introduces participants to dementia; how it affects the brain, sensory system and visual range. Participants will discuss normal vs not normal aging traits.

Participants will learn & practice Positive Physical Approach® interaction skills to navigate challenging behaviors, role play common caregiving situations and utilize their physical skills, including ways to ‘activate’ their care partner.

Registration fees for these trainings have been covered by the Alaska Statewide Dementia Training Project. Questions about this training? Please contact Riki Chapman at racook@alaska.edu.