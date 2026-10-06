Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th, Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be hosting our annual Halloween program from 5:30 - 8:00 pm (last entry 7:30pm). Join us for our Creepy Critters Halloween Bash and learn about some not-so-spooky species! This free event will include a discovery lab, creepy critters pop-up exhibits throughout the center, and an interactive scavenger hunt. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.