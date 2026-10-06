© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creepy Critters Halloween Bash

Creepy Critters Halloween Bash

Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th, Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be hosting our annual Halloween program from 5:30 - 8:00 pm (last entry 7:30pm). Join us for our Creepy Critters Halloween Bash and learn about some not-so-spooky species! This free event will include a discovery lab, creepy critters pop-up exhibits throughout the center, and an interactive scavenger hunt. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime