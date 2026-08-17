Crane Walk
Crane Walk
Every year, dozens of sandhill cranes gather at the Inspiration Ridge Preserve before beginning their fall migration. Come watch them feed, preen, and practice flying! Learn about these charismatic birds from local crane expert and co-founder of Kachemak Crane Watch and Inspiration Ridge Preserve, Nina Faust!
Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies
(907) 235-6746
info@akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve