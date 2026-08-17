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Crane Walk

Crane Walk

Every year, dozens of sandhill cranes gather at the Inspiration Ridge Preserve before beginning their fall migration. Come watch them feed, preen, and practice flying! Learn about these charismatic birds from local crane expert and co-founder of Kachemak Crane Watch and Inspiration Ridge Preserve, Nina Faust!

Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies
(907) 235-6746
info@akcoastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve