Crane Fuzzball Watch

Crane Hatching Announcement

Sandhill Crane “fuzzball” season begins when the first eggs hatch, starting late May and into June, as the later nesting pairs’ eggs hatch. The new colts are at their cutest for their first two weeks. Colts grow rapidly, so check in frequently. Within 60 to 70 days, they will be as tall as their parents and flying. Please keep your dogs on leash and cats inside during this early and vulnerable time for crane colts and other baby wildlife.

Kachemak Crane Watch wants information about your nesting pair and their newly hatched colts. This important data helps us count the total number of colts in the area and track nesting success. We cannot do this without your observations.

Email reports to Kachemak Crane Watch at reports@cranewatch.org or call 907-235-6262. Include date of hatching, time, location, number of colts, mortalities, and your contact information so we can call for details. For more information contact: Nina Faust at 907-235-6262.

