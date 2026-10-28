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Cookie Cutter Ornaments

Cookie Cutter Ornaments

Join Xochitl in the HCOA studio to make Cookie Cutter ornaments out of clay. Participants will use Cookie Cutters to cut out ornaments out of slabs of clay before decorating one side with stroke and coat glazes.

Each participant will have the chance to create between 2- 5 ornaments with multiple shapes to choose from, not just holiday!

This workshop is family friendly. Open to ages 13 and up. Youth under 13 are encouraged to come with a parent, guardian, or sibling over the age of 13.

These little creations are great to give as gifts, to commemorate this year, or just as something festive to hang in your house, on your tree, or even in your car!

Homer Council on the Arts
Individual Registration: $20 Family Registration: $50 (a family registration is defined as one adult and up to 3 children)
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org