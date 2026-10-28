Join Xochitl in the HCOA studio to make Cookie Cutter ornaments out of clay. Participants will use Cookie Cutters to cut out ornaments out of slabs of clay before decorating one side with stroke and coat glazes.

Each participant will have the chance to create between 2- 5 ornaments with multiple shapes to choose from, not just holiday!

This workshop is family friendly. Open to ages 13 and up. Youth under 13 are encouraged to come with a parent, guardian, or sibling over the age of 13.

These little creations are great to give as gifts, to commemorate this year, or just as something festive to hang in your house, on your tree, or even in your car!