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Conversations with a City Council Member

Conversations with a City Council Member

Bring your questions, ideas, and lunch (if desired) for an informal conversation with a different Homer City Council Member each month. Join us on the second Tuesday of each month, September - May, at the Homer Public Library.

Meet Council Member Caroline Venuti and City Manager Melissa Jacobson on September 15, 12-1pm

Homer Public Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library