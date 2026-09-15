Conversations with a City Council Member
Conversations with a City Council Member
Bring your questions, ideas, and lunch (if desired) for an informal conversation with a different Homer City Council Member each month. Join us on the second Tuesday of each month, September - May, at the Homer Public Library.
Meet Council Member Caroline Venuti and City Manager Melissa Jacobson on September 15, 12-1pm
Homer Public Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us