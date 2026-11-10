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Community Thanksgiving Feast

Community Thanksgiving Feast

Looking for a Thanksgiving tradition you can call your own?
All are welcome at the Community Thanksgiving Feast from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day) in the fellowship hall at Homer United Methodist Church, 770 East End Road. If you’re able, bring a dish to share or a game to play with your neighbors.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks including setting up, providing food, serving, greeting, washing dishes, keeping the coffee pot full, taking down and cleaning up. If interested in helping, please call or text the church at 907-235-8528 or email humcalaska@gmail.com.

Homer United Methodist Church
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Homer United Methodist Church
9074357969
alaskachristina@gmail.com
Homer United Methodist Church
770 East End Rd.
Homer, Alaska 99603
www.aahomer.org