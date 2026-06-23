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Community Potluck & Duffy Celebration of Life

Community Potluck & Duffy Celebration of Life

July 1st, 5-7pm Community Potluck & Duffy Celebration of Life at the Bishop's Beach Pavilion.

Bring a dish or two to share and your own chair and enjoy a live performance by cellist Mannfried Funk, interactive art with Mavis Muller, face painting and balloon animals by Edna & Family, an opportunity to write a love letter for Duffy that will be shared with her family, and more.

Email with questions.

Bishop's Beach
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Homer United Methodist Church
9074357969
alaskachristina@gmail.com
Bishop's Beach
299-7746
homercyclingclub@gmail.com
https://www.homercyclingclub.org/