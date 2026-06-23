July 1st, 5-7pm Community Potluck & Duffy Celebration of Life at the Bishop's Beach Pavilion.

Bring a dish or two to share and your own chair and enjoy a live performance by cellist Mannfried Funk, interactive art with Mavis Muller, face painting and balloon animals by Edna & Family, an opportunity to write a love letter for Duffy that will be shared with her family, and more.