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Community Listening Session State Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Plan

Community Listening Session State Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Plan

Share your perspective on keeping our children safe & help shape the statewide plan on child sexual abuse prevention. Contact apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org with any questions.

Kachemak Bay Campus
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Alaska Children's Trust
9079801499
apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org
www.alaskachildrenstrust.org

Artist Group Info

apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
https://kpc.alaska.edu/