Community Listening Session State Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Plan
Community Listening Session State Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Plan
Share your perspective on keeping our children safe & help shape the statewide plan on child sexual abuse prevention. Contact apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org with any questions.
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alaska Children's Trust
9079801499
apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org
Artist Group Info
apeters@alaskachildrenstrust.org
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu