Community Drop- in Discovery Lab: Nature's Bounty!

Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance (KBEEA) invites you to join us for our August public Discovery Lab, NATURE'S BOUNTY! Join us to learn about all the ways our local environment supports wildlife and humans! There will be interactive activities as well as an opportunity to craft! We hope you join us to celebrate the wonderous nature of Kachemak Bay! This event is fun for all ages and families. For more information on the August 14th and 15th event, contact Ingrid at (907) 299-4370 or ieharrald@alaska.edu.