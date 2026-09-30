Comedy Improv Show: Prompt & Circumstance
Comedy Improv Show: Prompt & Circumstance
Come see two improv comedy shows by a new Homer improv group, Prompt and Circumstance! Each show is unique, unscripted, and made up on the spot. Audience participation is encouraged. All ages welcome, though we cannot be held responsible for the accidental innuendo. Hope to see you there!
Homer Council on the Arts
0-$10
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Alaska World Arts Festival
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org