© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comedy Improv Show: Prompt & Circumstance

Comedy Improv Show: Prompt & Circumstance

Come see two improv comedy shows by a new Homer improv group, Prompt and Circumstance! Each show is unique, unscripted, and made up on the spot. Audience participation is encouraged. All ages welcome, though we cannot be held responsible for the accidental innuendo. Hope to see you there!

Homer Council on the Arts
0-$10
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alaska World Arts Festival
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org