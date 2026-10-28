HCOA invites you to bring a project or some supplies to our Coffee and Craft Open Studio located downstairs in the HCOA. This inclusive event provides the space and tools to create, free of charge, for people of all ages and abilities. Supplies not included. For example, bring your own paint and canvas and use our brushes to paint, bring a carved block and your printing paper and use our printing press, bring your fabric and use our cutting mat and sewing machine. By bringing this event to the public, we hope people are encouraged to experiment and explore new mediums.

Coffee generously provided by Kaladi Brothers Coffee and Ravens Brew Coffee. Suggested donation $5, donations supply snacks and supplies based on attendee interest. you do not need to donate to attend.