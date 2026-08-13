Kick off the 2026 Kachemak Bay CoastWalk by Joining us at Bishops Beach. Clean the beach, adopt a zone, grab some food, and play some games!

Every year CoastWalk volunteers remove thousands of pounds of debris from the beaches of Kachemak Bay. Volunteers can take part by signing up for organized community cleanups, or adopting a Zone of Kachemak Bay to clean and document this fall. Sign up, and be part of this Homer tradition over 40 years running. It all gets going Saturday, September 5th at CoastWalk Kickoff!