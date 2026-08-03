Coastal Studies Chili n' Chowder Community Event!
Coastal Studies Chili n' Chowder Community Event!
Join us at the Wynn Nature Center for a community building event, where we will enjoy chowder, chili, chatting with one another! Learn what Coastal Studies has been up to this summer and enjoy the Wynn Nature Center after regular hours! Food will be provided, but feel free to bring a side dish or dessert!
6-8pm, August 22nd @ the Wynn Nature Center.
Wynn Nature Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies
(907) 235-6746
info@akcoastalstudies.org
Artist Group Info
giving@akcoastalstudies.org
Wynn Nature Center
Mile 1.5 East Skyline Dr.Homer,, Alaska 99603
9072356667
info@akcoastalstudies.org