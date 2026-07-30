COASST Beached Bird Surveyor Training (online)

Join the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST) for an online volunteer training and make a difference for the environment! COASST participants collect monthly data on beached carcasses of marine birds to establish the pattern of bird mortality on North Pacific beaches. Data collected helps address important marine conservation issues. No prior scientific experience is needed! Get fully trained over Zoom on August 5th from 5pm to 8:30pm AKST. Sign up by emailing (coasst@uw.edu) or calling us (206-221-6893). Training is free, but we do ask for a $50 materials fee to be shipped survey supplies. This defrays the total cost of materials. Scholarships are available.