Classic and Skate Ski Lessons
Classic and Skate Ski Lessons
KNSC is putting on two ski technique clinics on Sunday, November 29. From 10:30 - 12:00 pm there will be an intermediate to advanced classic workshop for Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers. From 1-2:30 pm, there will be an adult skate clinic for advanced beginners to intermediate. All coaches have passed their PSIA or USSA certifications. Contact Emily Lints directly to register - (907) 299-1269. The cost of the adult clinic is 30 for KNSC members, 35 for non-members, and the student clinic is free.
Lookout Mountain Ski Trails
0-35 dollars
10:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Nordic Ski Club
299-2114
kachemaknordicskiclub@gmail.com
Lookout Mountain Ski Trails
Mile 2 Ohlson Mountain RoadHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 299-1269
emily.chenel@gmail.com