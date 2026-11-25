KNSC is putting on two ski technique clinics on Sunday, November 29. From 10:30 - 12:00 pm there will be an intermediate to advanced classic workshop for Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers. From 1-2:30 pm, there will be an adult skate clinic for advanced beginners to intermediate. All coaches have passed their PSIA or USSA certifications. Contact Emily Lints directly to register - (907) 299-1269. The cost of the adult clinic is 30 for KNSC members, 35 for non-members, and the student clinic is free.