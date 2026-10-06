City of Homer Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission Worksession

The City of Homer’s Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission will hold a Worksession at Karen Hornaday Park on Thursday, October 15, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Commissioners will meet in the parking lot and walk through the park to assess needs with Parks and Public Works staff. The public is welcome to attend.

The Commission’s regular meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. in Cowles Council Chambers at Homer City Hall.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 907-235-3130.