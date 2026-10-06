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City of Homer Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission Worksession

City of Homer Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission Worksession

The City of Homer’s Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission will hold a Worksession at Karen Hornaday Park on Thursday, October 15, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Commissioners will meet in the parking lot and walk through the park to assess needs with Parks and Public Works staff. The public is welcome to attend.

The Commission’s regular meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. in Cowles Council Chambers at Homer City Hall.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 907-235-3130.

Karen Hornaday Park
04:30 PM - 05:15 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

City of Homer
907-435-3109
awoodruff@ci.homer.ak.us
https://cityofhomer-ak.gov
Karen Hornaday Park
600 Fairview Avenue and Campground Road
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-3170
msteffy@ci.homer.ak.us
www.cityofhomer-ak.gov