Carla Klinker Exhibit

Homer, Alaska – Carla Klinker exhibits Luminous Threads at Bunnell Street Arts Center from September 4 – September 29, 2026. The exhibit opens on First Friday, September 4th from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm. Klinker hosts a two-day nettle weaving workshop on September 8 & 10th, from 530-830 pm at Bunnell Street Arts Center.

Artist Statement:

“This body of work marks an intentional shift toward art-making that begins with love and seeks to illuminate invisible threads of connection. Luminous Threads explores the delicate balance between overwhelming complexity and profound connection. The centrality of light provides an organizing structure within the expanse of natural networks.

Through images of light filtering through branching structures, free-form organic forms, and hand-woven strands of natural fiber, this collection traces the hidden architecture underlying my emotional and sensory landscapes, and maps an ecology of interconnectedness.

At the center of these works, glowing circles and illuminated paths emerge from the shadows, offering a place of refuge and direction. They are invitations to pause, to breathe, and to experience awe—not by untangling the wildness around us, but by finding love, clarity, and peace within it.” – Carla Klinker