Cancer Care Support Group
Cancer Care Support Group
This is a safe and welcoming space to share experiences, learn from one another, and find encouragement along the journey. All are welcome: current & past patients, caregivers, family, and friends.
This series is hosted in partnership with Central Peninsula Hospital.
Please contact facilitator Kelly Marre with questions at kmarre@cpgh.org or call 907-235-0285.
SPH Training Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 31, 2027.
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
SPH Training Center
4014 Lake Street #101Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235- 0372