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Cancer Care Support Group

Cancer Care Support Group

This is a safe and welcoming space to share experiences, learn from one another, and find encouragement along the journey. All are welcome: current & past patients, caregivers, family, and friends.

This series is hosted in partnership with Central Peninsula Hospital.

Please contact facilitator Kelly Marre with questions at kmarre@cpgh.org or call 907-235-0285.

SPH Training Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

South Peninsula Hospital
https://www.sphosp.org/
SPH Training Center
4014 Lake Street #101
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235- 0372