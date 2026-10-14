CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10 x 10 Member Exhibit, “Belonging”

Artists are invited to participate in Bunnell Street Arts Center’s annual 10 x 10 Member Exhibit, themed “Belonging.” All artwork must be 10×10 inches (or 10x10x10) and ready to hang or install. Artwork is due Monday, November 30.

The theme of belonging explores our deep human need to be accepted, valued, and connected to others. This theme is optional.

The exhibit opens December 4th and is open to all Bunnell members. Anyone who makes a donation in support of Bunnell’s mission and programs is considered a member. Join or renew your membership today. Artists are limited to one work each and must register here. Limited wooden 10×10 panels will be available in September and are generously provided by the exhibit’s sponsor, Homer Art & Frame, Thank you!

For postcard consideration, email a quality image of your artwork to info@Bunnellarts.org by November 10.

Requirements:

Artwork can be any medium, but it must be 10 inches in any direction.

Art must be ready to hang, and have artist’s name and title directly on the piece.

Artists must be current Bunnell Street Arts Center members.

Pricing must be in $100 increments. Artwork need not be for sale.

Artwork must be registered online.

Artwork is due Monday, November 30th, 2026 by 5pm. No exceptions.

Artwork may be mailed to:

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 West Bunnell Ave, STE A.,

Homer, AK 99603

Artists are responsible for picking up or paying for return shipping for work that does not sell.

Membership:

New artist members are welcome to join at a $25 Introductory Membership donation. Renewing members are invited to join at a $5/monthly recurring donation, or at a level meaningful to you!