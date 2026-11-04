Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa
Get Ready for a Morning of Holiday Magic! 🎅✨🎄🥞
Mark your calendars for an unforgettable festive morning!
Join us for our annual Breakfast with Santa on December 12 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Admission is by a suggested donation at the door, and your entry comes packed with holiday cheer for the whole family!
Here is what is waiting for you:
🥞 A delicious breakfast to kick-start your morning
📸 Magical professional photos with Santa himself, captured by the wonderful Misty Kincaid (included with your donation!)
🎨 Fun holiday craft activities to keep the little ones smiling and creative
Gather the family and come celebrate the season with us—we can't wait to see you there!
West Homer Elementary School
Suggested Donation per family
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
WHE PTO
ptowesthomer@gmail.com
West Homer Elementary School