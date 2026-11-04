Get Ready for a Morning of Holiday Magic! 🎅✨🎄🥞

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable festive morning!

Join us for our annual Breakfast with Santa on December 12 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Admission is by a suggested donation at the door, and your entry comes packed with holiday cheer for the whole family!

Here is what is waiting for you:

🥞 A delicious breakfast to kick-start your morning

📸 Magical professional photos with Santa himself, captured by the wonderful Misty Kincaid (included with your donation!)

🎨 Fun holiday craft activities to keep the little ones smiling and creative

Gather the family and come celebrate the season with us—we can't wait to see you there!