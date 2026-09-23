Brake for Breakfast
Brake for Breakfast
Grab a FREE breakfast bag with treats and lifesaving breast health information at one of three convenient locations while supplies last!
Homer location: Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge (95 Sterling Highway) hosted by South Peninsula Hospital
Anchor Point location: Ninilchik Traditional Council Clinic (33880 Sterling Hwy) hosted by Ninilchik Traditional Council
Fritz Creek location: Fritz Creek General Store (55770 East End) hosted by Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic
Islands and Oceans Visitor Center
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
Islands and Oceans Visitor Center
95 Sterling HwyHomer, Alaska 999603
907-235-6961