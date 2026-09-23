Brake for Breakfast

Grab a FREE breakfast bag with treats and lifesaving breast health information at one of three convenient locations while supplies last!

Homer location: Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge (95 Sterling Highway) hosted by South Peninsula Hospital

Anchor Point location: Ninilchik Traditional Council Clinic (33880 Sterling Hwy) hosted by Ninilchik Traditional Council

Fritz Creek location: Fritz Creek General Store (55770 East End) hosted by Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic