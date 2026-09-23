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AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
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Brake for Breakfast

Brake for Breakfast

Grab a FREE breakfast bag with treats and lifesaving breast health information at one of three convenient locations while supplies last!

Homer location: Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge (95 Sterling Highway) hosted by South Peninsula Hospital

Anchor Point location: Ninilchik Traditional Council Clinic (33880 Sterling Hwy) hosted by Ninilchik Traditional Council

Fritz Creek location: Fritz Creek General Store (55770 East End) hosted by Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic

Islands and Oceans Visitor Center
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

South Peninsula Hospital
https://www.sphosp.org/
Islands and Oceans Visitor Center
95 Sterling Hwy
Homer, Alaska 999603
907-235-6961
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime