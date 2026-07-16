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Boat Traffic and Noise Impact on Sea Otter Behavior

Boat Traffic and Noise Impact on Sea Otter Behavior

Join us as North Carolina State University graduate student, Josh O’Connor, presents his early findings on otter behavior observed in the Homer Harbor. Learn more about how vessel presence and noise levels can impact the behavior of the curious creatures.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime