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Birds, Bees, and Beyond - Parent/Caregiver Meetup

Birds, Bees, and Beyond - Parent/Caregiver Meetup

Join us for our first parent/caregiver gathering of the school year!

Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Homer Public Library or via Zoom (email us for the link at info@kbfpc.org)

This monthly meetup is a chance for parents to connect with each other, share successes & challenges, and learn about a health topic or resource.

Our first gathering will focus on strategies for answering tricky questions.

Homer Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic - Teen Health
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org
https://kbfpc-teenhealth.org/

Artist Group Info

clinic@kbfpc.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library