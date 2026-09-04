Birds, Bees, and Beyond - Parent/Caregiver Meetup

Join us for our first parent/caregiver gathering of the school year!

Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Homer Public Library or via Zoom (email us for the link at info@kbfpc.org)

This monthly meetup is a chance for parents to connect with each other, share successes & challenges, and learn about a health topic or resource.

Our first gathering will focus on strategies for answering tricky questions.