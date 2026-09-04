Birds, Bees, and Beyond - Parent/Caregiver Meetup
Birds, Bees, and Beyond - Parent/Caregiver Meetup
Join us for our first parent/caregiver gathering of the school year!
Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Homer Public Library or via Zoom (email us for the link at info@kbfpc.org)
This monthly meetup is a chance for parents to connect with each other, share successes & challenges, and learn about a health topic or resource.
Our first gathering will focus on strategies for answering tricky questions.
Homer Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic - Teen Health
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org
Artist Group Info
clinic@kbfpc.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us