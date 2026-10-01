Birds, Bees and Beyond - October
Birds, Bees and Beyond - October
Join us for our October Parent/Caregiver meetup!
Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Homer Public Library or via Zoom (email us for the link)
This monthly meetup is a welcoming space for parents and caregivers to learn, ask questions, and support each other in talking with our kids about growing up.
This month we'll discuss the grooming pattern.
Pizza Provided!
Homer Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic - Teen Health
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org
Artist Group Info
jane@kbfpc.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us