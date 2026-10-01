© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birds, Bees and Beyond - October

Birds, Bees and Beyond - October

Join us for our October Parent/Caregiver meetup!

Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Homer Public Library or via Zoom (email us for the link)

This monthly meetup is a welcoming space for parents and caregivers to learn, ask questions, and support each other in talking with our kids about growing up.

This month we'll discuss the grooming pattern.

Pizza Provided!

Homer Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic - Teen Health
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org
https://kbfpc-teenhealth.org/

Artist Group Info

jane@kbfpc.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library