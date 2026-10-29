Birds, Bees, and Beyond - A Monthly Parent/Caregiver Meetup

Join the Health Educators from KBFPC - Teen Health for our monthly parent/caregiver meetup at the Homer Public Library on Tuesday, November 10th from 5:30-6:30pm.

This month we'll dive into all things puberty! Learn how other parents are managing talking about puberty with their teens and what questions teens have. We'll end the evening by sharing tips and resources.

Pizza provided!

The gathering is also available via Zoom. Please email info@kbfpc.org for the link