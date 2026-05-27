Bat Driving Loop Survey

We will be conducting a mobile acoustic survey on June 6th from 11:30pm to 1am. Come see how bat research is done! These surveys involve driving a company vehicle along a pre-set route with an acoustic monitoring device attached. This will provide recordings of bat calls which we can use to locate potential roosting and feeding sites! Throughout these surveys you will get to see and even hear our bat friends. This data will also be sent to researchers working with the North American Bat Monitoring Program to expand their understanding of bat populations across America. That means your participation means you are directly contributing to bat conservation research.

Meet us at the Wynn Nature Center at 11:30am on June 6th. If interested please contact umich.bat.research@gmail.com