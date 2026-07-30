August First Friday Art

Nicholas Bradvica-Whistler is an author, poet, and artist who descends from a long line of artists on his mother’s side to the famous American painter James Abbot McNeil Whistler. Nick’s mother, Vivian, and grandmother, Annette, were talented watercolor artists, who encouraged his creative passions from a young age. He credits his fascination with surrealist landscapes to a mixture of Bob Ross, Salvador Dali, medieval high fantasy, and the film Fantasia. Due to his lack of technical skill, he reasons that nature’s majesty and scope cannot receive justice from any artistic medium. Only physical experience reveals the full splendor of reality. Capturing that experience in art necessitates a deviation from realism. In other words, he attempts to paint how a place makes him feel rather than exactly what he sees.

All profits for this event go to the Homer Animal Shelter!