Auditions for 'Bill W. & Dr. Bob'

AUDITIONS

Bill W. and Dr. Bob

Full-Length Play, Drama / 3w, 3m

Samuel Shem, Janet Surrey

Newly revised edition! From the author of the best-selling novel, The House of God, this critically acclaimed version which played Off Broadway in 2007, tells the amazing story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, and of their wives, who founded Al Anon. During the roaring '20s, New York stockbroker Bill Wilson rides high on money, fame, and booze. In '29, both he and the market crash and he becomes a hopeless drunk. Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon in Akron, Ohio, and a pillar of the community, has been a secret drunk for thirty years, often going into the operating room hungover and high on sedatives. His family has tried everything to no avail. Through an astonishing series of events involving doctors, ministers, the Oxford Group evangelical movement, and Henrietta Sieberling a scion of the Goodyear Rubber fortune, Bill and Bob meet on Mother's Day of 1935. The two men form a relationship which keeps each sober. Fired up, they seek out a third drunk to see if their program will work for others. Richly textured with the ragtime and jazz of the era, the play tells a magnificent American success story.

The Pier One Theatre production is directed by Maggie Quarton and produced by Mack McDermott in partnership with the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection.

Performances will take place at the Porcupine Theatre on January 7 & 8, 2027

Auditions will be held Tuesday, October 20, 6:00 - 8:00 PM & Wednesday, October 21, 6:00 - 8:00 at the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection building 111 W Pioneer Ave. Homer, AK

Bill W. and Dr. Bob — Cast List

-Bill W. - Wide range of emotions; Loud, proud, headstrong, extroverted, an idealist.

-Dr. Bob - Wide range of emotions, Grumpy, depressed, joking, inspired.

THE ROLE OF DR. BOB HAS ALREADY BEEN CAST

-Anne - A kindly, good-hearted, motherly figure living in Ohio.

-Lois - Cold, doubting, lonely, New Yorker. Wishes she had children.

-Man - Plays multiple comedic and dramatic roles.

-Woman - Plays multiple comedic and dramatic roles.

BILL W. AND DR. BOB is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com