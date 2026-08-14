Artist in the Schools Training

Bunnell Street Arts Center seeks Kenai Peninsula artists to participate in Bunnell’s annual Artist in Schools (AIS) program for the 2026-2027 school year. In-person training is offered on Saturday, September 12, from 1-4pm at the Homer Library.

If you’d like to learn more or attend this compensated in-person training, (limit 12 attendees) please complete this Artists in the Schools Invitation to share more about your skills and interest. An artist who wishes to join the AIS roster should complete the Teaching Artists Training Academy in Alaska (available online or in-person on September 12th at the Homer Public Library), or have commensurate experience.