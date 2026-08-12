Applications Open for HCOAs 2027-28 Gallery Exhibitions! Deadline Sept.30th

Call for Gallery Proposals

Applications are open for exhibiting in the Homer Council on the Arts gallery! HCOA is currently accepting proposals for openings in 2027. Applications for the HCOA gallery will automatically be considered for the South Peninsula Hospital gallery as well.

Proposals for HCOA Gallery Exhibits must be completed by 11:59pm on September 30th, 2026. Artists in all media are invited to apply, with preference going to Alaskan artists and priority to those residing on the Kenai Peninsula.

Please make sure to carefully read our Gallery Exhibit Guidelines before completing your application at https://homerart.org/event/2026-call-for-gallery-proposals/