Another Dimension: A Ten-Minute Play Festival

A selection of new, unpublished works by (mostly) Alaskan playwrights.

Produced by Christine Kulcheski & Rudy Multz

It’s the third year of the 10 Minute play festival. You’ve become intrigued, piqued, obsessed even, but still, you’ve only been able to make the effort to spectate. Until now… You’ve unlocked a door with the key of imagination and beyond this plane there lies something enticing, something bizarre, something unbelievably compelling. Whoever the characters, whatever the plot, by some impossible twist, you can’t let go, you can’t walk away, you’re being drawn in…into Another Dimension.

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Life, On Mars by Rudy Multz

Stowaway by Kyle Walker

Better Homes & Blasted Heaths by Val Sheppard

The Lights We Are by Deb Rowzee

God's Computer by Curtis Jackson

Meet Me in Paradise by Christine Kulcheski

Marley's Ghost by Philip Middleton Williams

An Essential Play by Rand Higbee