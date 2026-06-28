Another Dimension: A Ten-Minute Play Festival
Another Dimension: A Ten-Minute Play Festival
A selection of new, unpublished works by (mostly) Alaskan playwrights.
Produced by Christine Kulcheski & Rudy Multz
It’s the third year of the 10 Minute play festival. You’ve become intrigued, piqued, obsessed even, but still, you’ve only been able to make the effort to spectate. Until now… You’ve unlocked a door with the key of imagination and beyond this plane there lies something enticing, something bizarre, something unbelievably compelling. Whoever the characters, whatever the plot, by some impossible twist, you can’t let go, you can’t walk away, you’re being drawn in…into Another Dimension.
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Life, On Mars by Rudy Multz
Stowaway by Kyle Walker
Better Homes & Blasted Heaths by Val Sheppard
The Lights We Are by Deb Rowzee
God's Computer by Curtis Jackson
Meet Me in Paradise by Christine Kulcheski
Marley's Ghost by Philip Middleton Williams
An Essential Play by Rand Higbee