Ann Dixon Author Talk

AN EVENING OF POETRY & REFLECTION

Meet Alaskan writer, retired librarian, and children’s author Ann Dixon as she shares her first collection of poetry for adults, The Brilliant Beyond: Poems of a Long Goodbye. Through these deeply intimate pieces, Ann chronicles her journey of caring for her husband during his illness, navigating his passing, and adapting to life as a widow. Her work offers a moving look at caregiving, grief, and the healing that follows.

Guest Speaker from Homer Hospice

A representative will be available to share local bereavement resources, discuss support services, and answer audience questions.

Books by the author available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore.