Ann Dixon Author Talk
Ann Dixon Author Talk
AN EVENING OF POETRY & REFLECTION
Meet Alaskan writer, retired librarian, and children’s author Ann Dixon as she shares her first collection of poetry for adults, The Brilliant Beyond: Poems of a Long Goodbye. Through these deeply intimate pieces, Ann chronicles her journey of caring for her husband during his illness, navigating his passing, and adapting to life as a widow. Her work offers a moving look at caregiving, grief, and the healing that follows.
Guest Speaker from Homer Hospice
A representative will be available to share local bereavement resources, discuss support services, and answer audience questions.
Books by the author available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore.
Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us