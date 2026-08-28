An Adventure for Rockhounds on Friday and Saturday, September 18 & 19

Take a journey back through time with everyone's favorite geologist Taz Tally (aka The Rock Doc) as he leads you down Diamond Creek Trail and along the shoreline, revealing the forces of nature that have shaped Kachemak Bay. Join Taz on Friday, September 18 at 5:30 pm for a rock cycle lecture, and put your knowledge to use on the rockhounding adventure on Saturday, September 19 from 10:30 am to 4 pm. The lecture and guided field trip are $89. To register or for more information, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communtiy courses or call (907) 235-1674.