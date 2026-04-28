Alaska Run for Women - Virtual Team Homer
Alaska Run for Women - Virtual Team Homer
Saturday May 30 support breast cancer screening, treatment, and research in Alaska with a fun run event! KBFPC is sponsoring a virtual team in Homer for the annual Alaska Run for Women, which raises funds for and awareness of breast cancer and women’s health.
Register to walk, run, bike, roll, or stroll with us for 1 mile or 5 miles on Saturday 5/30. We encourage everyone to wear pink for breast cancer awareness!
Register for the event here: https://www.akrfwregistration.org/ and select the "Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic" team
Where: Homer Fishing Hole
Check In: 9:30am
Start: 10:00am
Route: Along the Spit trail. We'll start at the fishing hole and head north 2.5 miles (roughly to Mariner Park) and then we'll turn around and run back to the fishing hole.
Parking: Fishing Hole parking lot
Wear Pink!
BONUS: your steps will count toward HOMER STEPS UP!