Alaska Run for Women - Virtual Team Homer

Saturday May 30 support breast cancer screening, treatment, and research in Alaska with a fun run event! KBFPC is sponsoring a virtual team in Homer for the annual Alaska Run for Women, which raises funds for and awareness of breast cancer and women’s health.

Register to walk, run, bike, roll, or stroll with us for 1 mile or 5 miles on Saturday 5/30. We encourage everyone to wear pink for breast cancer awareness!

Register for the event here: https://www.akrfwregistration.org/ and select the "Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic" team

Where: Homer Fishing Hole

Check In: 9:30am

Start: 10:00am

Route: Along the Spit trail. We'll start at the fishing hole and head north 2.5 miles (roughly to Mariner Park) and then we'll turn around and run back to the fishing hole.

Parking: Fishing Hole parking lot

Wear Pink!

BONUS: your steps will count toward HOMER STEPS UP!