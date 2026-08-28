Alaska Physical Therapy Association Pro Bono Clinic in Homer, AK
Alaska Physical Therapy Association Pro Bono Clinic in Homer, AK
The Alaska Physical Therapy clinic is a free, pro bono, clinic providing Physical Therapy services to uninsured or underinsured patients. Please call and leave a message to schedule an appointment between 9 AM and 12 PM on September 12. We cannot provide services to individuals that have Medicaid, Medicare, VA, Tricare, Indian Health insurance.
Alaska Physical Therapy Association
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alaska Physical Therapy Association
802-277-2578
homercommunityclinic@alaskapt.org
Alaska Physical Therapy Association
3726 Lake Street, Suite GHomer, Alaska 99603
802-277-2578
homercommunityclinic@alaskapt.org